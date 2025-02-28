Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 15:59
    Stuart Alderoty hails simplicity of US SEC's meme coin guidance
    Advertisement
    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty has broken his silence on the latest categorization of meme coins by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The legal expert agreed wholly with the market regulator, emphasizing that meme coins are not securities. He reiterated that the beauty of the guidance is linked to its simplicity.

    Advertisement

    Non-security case for meme coins

    According to the Ripple CLO, the question for the market regulator is whether or not something falls under its jurisdiction, not whether it is legal or illegal. He noted that with the commission’s new position, if fraud occurs, other agencies can act, not the SEC.

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 17:08
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Alderoty said the SEC’s guidance sticks to law and precedent. He noted that it avoided any vague categorizations like "decentralization." 

    In supporting the position, the Ripple CLO said meme coins are not securities because they do not "confer rights to income, profits, or assets." Rather, he pointed out that their value comes from market sentiment, not managerial efforts.

    Just as Ripple Labs has argued in its lawsuit with the U.S. SEC, Alderoty said if there is no investment in a common enterprise, then there is no investment contract. He ended his submissions by saying the understanding of crypto securities terms does not have to be complicated.

    Right crypto policy changes are here

    Since Mark Uyeda became the acting chairman of the U.S. SEC, positive regulatory changes have started sweeping the crypto industry. This guidance about meme coins marks a key reflection of these changes.

    Related
    Hedera ETF Makes Headway With New Filing With US SEC: Details
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 16:20
    Hedera ETF Makes Headway With New Filing With US SEC: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Over the past week, the regulator has closed investigations and lawsuits into some of the top crypto cases it picked up during the Gary Gensler-led administration. One of the latest is the lawsuit with Coinbase⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, which was officially dropped on Feb. 27.

    With the changes and positive trends, many industry experts have predicted that the Ripple lawsuit may also be dismissed by the U.S. SEC, even though it is at the appeal stage.

    #ripple

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 15:54
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 15:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD