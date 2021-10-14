Paysafe's NETELLER Integrated Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Module

Customers of Paysafe's NETELLER can now purchase mainstream cryptocurrencies and novel tokens with their fiat funds as a novel crypto-to-fiat paygate is enabled.

NETELLER enables crypto-to-fiat module

According to the official announcement shared by Paysafe's retail service NETELLER, its architecture has received its own crypto-to-fiat module.

With this feature, 40 fiat currencies, including U.S. Dollars, Euros and Great British Pounds, can now be deposited and withdrawn to NETELLER's wallets.

These fiat funds can be used to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC), as well as overhyped Solana (SOL) token.

The novel instrument can be accessed via the "Crypto Wallet" menu on the user's account main page.

More currencies, more services

Jordan Stoev, head of crypto at Skrill and Paysafe's NETELLER is certain that, with this function, a new wave of customers will enter the Web 3.0 segment:

With so much interest in the digital asset space right now we’re excited to announce this new feature for NETELLER’s cryptocurrency service, which is the latest in a series of new additions and enhancements. The new withdrawal feature saves both time and money spent on fees for our NETELLER cryptocurrency users by allowing them to move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing.

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL) token is the latest addition to NETELLER's suite of assets.

With Solana (SOL) added, NETELLER's users can choose between 40+ cryptocurrencies when building their portfolios.