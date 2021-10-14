woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Paysafe's NETELLER Integrated Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Module

News
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 15:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Digital payments vendor NETELLER, a subsidiary of NYSE-listed Paysafe, now has multi-currency fiat paygate
Paysafe's NETELLER Integrated Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Module
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Customers of Paysafe's NETELLER can now purchase mainstream cryptocurrencies and novel tokens with their fiat funds as a novel crypto-to-fiat paygate is enabled.

NETELLER enables crypto-to-fiat module

According to the official announcement shared by Paysafe's retail service NETELLER, its architecture has received its own crypto-to-fiat module.

With this feature, 40 fiat currencies, including U.S. Dollars, Euros and Great British Pounds, can now be deposited and withdrawn to NETELLER's wallets.

These fiat funds can be used to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC), as well as overhyped Solana (SOL) token.

The novel instrument can be accessed via the "Crypto Wallet" menu on the user's account main page.

More currencies, more services

Jordan Stoev, head of crypto at Skrill and Paysafe's NETELLER is certain that, with this function, a new wave of customers will enter the Web 3.0 segment:

With so much interest in the digital asset space right now we’re excited to announce this new feature for NETELLER’s cryptocurrency service, which is the latest in a series of new additions and enhancements. The new withdrawal feature saves both time and money spent on fees for our NETELLER cryptocurrency users by allowing them to move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing.

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL) token is the latest addition to NETELLER's suite of assets.

Related
Solana (SOL) Support Added by Paysafe Services Skrill and NETELLER

With Solana (SOL) added, NETELLER's users can choose between 40+ cryptocurrencies when building their portfolios.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender
10/14/2021 - 15:58
Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 14
10/14/2021 - 15:47
BTC, ADA, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Paysafe's NETELLER Integrated Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Module
10/14/2021 - 15:30
Paysafe's NETELLER Integrated Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Module
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov