PARSIQ Platform Now Ranked #1 DeFi on BSC: Details

PARSIQ, a platform for decentralized data monitoring, shares updates on its formidable growth in 2021

Decentralized data monitoring system PARSIQ (PRQ) shares the latest statistics of its formidable growth regarding anumber of partnerships, third-party rankings and TVL.

PARSIQ becomes top mid-cap on Binance Smart Chain

According to the official progress update shared by the PARSIQ team, it has earned a spot among the top mainstream mid-cap products on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a trending smart contracts environment.

According to the BSC News evaluation, PARSIQ is now the largest cryptocurrency project by market capitalization in the category of products valued under $100 million.

In еру latest BSC News ranking, PARSIQ left in еру dust cryptocurrency heavyweights like OpenOcean and Mantra DAO. As such, PARSIQ is on its way to joining the large-cap league.

Amid these massive accomplishments, PARSIQ's IQ Protocol, a flagship product of this ecosystem, is ready to integrate with another clutch of 30+ projects.

$200,000 in fees paid since June

This is not the only formidable upsurge registered in PARSIQ's ecosystem. Its aggregated total volume of assets locked (TVL) added 50.3 million PRQ tokens in Q3-Q4, 2021.

More than 5,000 addresses are participating in PARSIQ's liquidity initiatives as of November 2021. For locked liquidity, PARSIQ enthusiasts have received generous rewards: more than $200,000 in fees have been distributed among LPs since June.

As covered by U.Today previously, PARSIQ obtained Amazon AWS technology partner status.

It also scored more than 50 partnerships in 2021. Its ecosystem of partners now includes Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK).