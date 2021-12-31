Paris Hilton's Twitter Account with Ethereum Nameserver Enters Top 100 of Most Followed Profiles on Platform

Fri, 12/31/2021 - 08:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Hollywood star's Twitter account enters the top 100 of most followed profiles on the social platform and also contains the Ethereum nameserver in its name
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Ethereum Leaderboard tracking service on Twitter has pointed out that famous actress Paris Hilton's Twitter account has entered the top 100 of most-followed accounts on the social platform. The account's name contains the .eth address used for receiving Ethereum transactions.

Paris Hilton's crypto and NFT enthusiasm

Paris Hilton is a well-known crypto and NFT enthusiast: the Hollywood star is constantly holding events in various Metaverses. Previously, Hilton endorsed NFT technology on the famous Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress even tried to get Microsoft founder Bill Gates into the NFT craze back in August when the industry was blossoming, with hundreds of new projects appearing on the market day after day.

What's with the .eth in the name?

As some users have noticed, Hilton is also an active user of the Ethereum nameserver technology which allows users to share their ETH address with simplicity without sharing a 42-digit crypto address.

Each Ethereum nameserver is unique and cannot be used by any other users, which creates some opportunities for "domain-hunters" that are constantly buying unique and unusual Ethereum nameservers and then selling them at a high premium.

Previously, the Ethereum Name Service airdropped more than $500 million worth of tokens, creating a strong selling pressure on the market that led to the price of the asset plunging by almost 50% after going through its 100% run back in November.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

