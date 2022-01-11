NBA Champion Andre Iguodala Takes Part of His Salary in Bitcoin, Who Else?

News
Tue, 01/11/2022 - 10:52
article image
Vladislav Sopov
NBA veteran, Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, becomes the latest basketball player to be paid in BTC
NBA Champion Andre Iguodala Takes Part of His Salary in Bitcoin, Who Else?
Cover image via u.today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Legendary basketball player Andre Iguodala is also a successful tech investor and partner of a well-known VC fund. Yet again, he decided to demonstrate the potential of the disruptive technology with an eccentric decision.

NBA champions take salaries in Bitcoin

Mr. Igoudala has taken to Twitter to share that starting from January 2022, he will take part of his salary in the form of Bitcoin (BTC). CashApp, a leading retail payments application in the U.S., has beeb chosen as technical basis for these payouts.

Another 3x NBA champion,one of the greatest shooters in the league's history, Klay Thompson, followed Mr. Igoudala in his decision. Both athletes are "believes" in Bitcoin as it is "the future," Igoudala adds.

To celebrate these announcements, Mr. Iguodala and Mr. Thompson are organizing a Bitcoin (BTC) giveaway for all CashApp users. To be eligible for the airdrop from the NBA starts, Twitter users need to drop their "cashtags" (human-readable public addresses on CashApp), follow the main Twitter account of the application and add the hashtag #PaidInBitcoin.

Besides being a 3x NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Mr. Iguodala won the 2010 FIBA World Championship and 2012 Summer Olympics as a member of the U.S. National Basketball Team.

NBA and crypto: Long road ahead

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson joins Igoudala's initiative as he is back to play after missing two seasons in the NBA due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

As covered by U.Today, Iguodala and Thompson are far from being alone in the NBA in their excitement about crypto. Two weeks ago, NBA Champion Stephen Curry dropped NFTs on Polygon (MATIC) to celebrate his 2,974th three-pointer.

Related
NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details

Also, the NBA, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and other associated leagues inked an exclusive partnership with leading U.S.-based crypto ecosystem Coinbase.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image JPMorgan Chase CEO Hints at Four 0.25% Rate Hikes, Here's What It Means for Crypto
01/11/2022 - 13:10
JPMorgan Chase CEO Hints at Four 0.25% Rate Hikes, Here's What It Means for Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Whale Transactions Are Dropping on Bitcoin Network, But Here Is a Positive Sign
01/11/2022 - 11:52
Whale Transactions Are Dropping on Bitcoin Network, But Here Is a Positive Sign
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MATIC Flips LINK as Most Popular Coin for Trading Among Top 1,000 Ethereum Whales
01/11/2022 - 11:45
MATIC Flips LINK as Most Popular Coin for Trading Among Top 1,000 Ethereum Whales
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan