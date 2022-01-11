NBA Champion Andre Iguodala Takes Part of His Salary in Bitcoin, Who Else?

NBA veteran, Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, becomes the latest basketball player to be paid in BTC

Legendary basketball player Andre Iguodala is also a successful tech investor and partner of a well-known VC fund. Yet again, he decided to demonstrate the potential of the disruptive technology with an eccentric decision.

NBA champions take salaries in Bitcoin

Mr. Igoudala has taken to Twitter to share that starting from January 2022, he will take part of his salary in the form of Bitcoin (BTC). CashApp, a leading retail payments application in the U.S., has beeb chosen as technical basis for these payouts.

I'm excited to announce I’m taking part of my salary in BITCOIN w. Cash App! Bitcoin is the future, @klaythompson and I are both believers. To make bitcoin more accessible, we're giving out $1M in bitcoin back to fans today. Drop your $cashtag w. #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp January 10, 2022

Another 3x NBA champion,one of the greatest shooters in the league's history, Klay Thompson, followed Mr. Igoudala in his decision. Both athletes are "believes" in Bitcoin as it is "the future," Igoudala adds.

To celebrate these announcements, Mr. Iguodala and Mr. Thompson are organizing a Bitcoin (BTC) giveaway for all CashApp users. To be eligible for the airdrop from the NBA starts, Twitter users need to drop their "cashtags" (human-readable public addresses on CashApp), follow the main Twitter account of the application and add the hashtag #PaidInBitcoin.

Besides being a 3x NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Mr. Iguodala won the 2010 FIBA World Championship and 2012 Summer Olympics as a member of the U.S. National Basketball Team.

NBA and crypto: Long road ahead

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson joins Igoudala's initiative as he is back to play after missing two seasons in the NBA due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

As covered by U.Today, Iguodala and Thompson are far from being alone in the NBA in their excitement about crypto. Two weeks ago, NBA Champion Stephen Curry dropped NFTs on Polygon (MATIC) to celebrate his 2,974th three-pointer.

Also, the NBA, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and other associated leagues inked an exclusive partnership with leading U.S.-based crypto ecosystem Coinbase.