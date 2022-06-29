Muneeb Ali's Trust Machines Hires Coinbase, Reddit, BNY Veterans

Amid a bear market, Trust Machines, a DeFi start-up by Bitcoin (BTC) OG Muneeb Ali, is on a hiring spree. The team expands its communications, business development and marketing units.

Coinbase's Asiff Hirji joins Trust Mashines as advisor

According to the official announcement by the Trust Machines team, it has onboarded two directors and one new advisor. High-profile founder and investor at Coinbase and Ameritrade, and a16z officer, Asiff Hirji starts operating as an advisor to Trust Machines.

Image by Trust Machines

As a highly regarded expert in fintech and a VC strategist, Mr. Hirji is excited by his new advisory role and the mission of Trust Machines in the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) solutions:

Bringing smart contracts capability to Bitcoin is a unique untapped market. Muneeb and his team are leading that work through both EVM compatible and other safe programming environments through the Stacks layer for Bitcoin. I look forward to working with Muneeb to help grow the Bitcoin economy.

Also, BNY Mellon's Manas Mohapatra was added to Trust Machines' team as Deputy General Counsel. In BNY Mellon he, inter alia, curated operations with digital assets. Mr. Mohapatra will be responsible for Trust Machines' compliance with global regulatory requirements:

I'm thrilled to join the world-class team at Trust Machines and look forward to helping navigate the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape.

Igor Sylvester joins the Trust Machines engineering unit; he is an alum of Reddit, where he served as staff security engineer. Previously, he led the Machine Learning unit at Facebook.

Bringing Web3 tooling to Bitcoin (BTC)

Recently, Trust Machines also appointed Aubrey Strobel and Rena Shah, communications advisor and head of operations and strategy, respectively.

CEO of Trust Machines, Muneeb Ali, is thrilled by the results of the latest phase of a hiring campaign crucial for his team's development and adoption:

I'm excited to share that Trust Machines continues to attract world-class talent during this bear market to help build the world's largest ecosystem of Bitcoin applications. I’m thrilled to have both Manas and Igor join the core team and to work with Asiff to further our mission of growing the Bitcoin economy.

In early February 2022, Trust Machines made headlines by raising $150 million from leading VC firms, including the likes of Breyer Capital, Digital Currency Group, GoldenTree, Hivemind and Union Square Ventures.

The protocol is focused on supercharging DeFi designs with Bitcoin (BTC) power. Its founder, Dr. Muneeb Ali, is also a CEO of Bitcoin DeFi platform Stacks.