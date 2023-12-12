Advertisement
AD

Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at what's happening in the world of crypto with U.Today's news digest!
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:16
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

Advertisement

Crypto mogul Mike Novogratz on XRP: "I was wrong"

Mike Novogratz, CEO at Galaxy Digital, publicly backed off of his prior skepticism regarding Ripple and its affiliated cryptocurrency, XRP. He admitted being wrong about XRP's future, previously pointing to Ripple's large ownership of the token as a potential disadvantage. "I was skeptical that XRP would have lasting power," said Novogratz, referring to Ripple's 60% stake in XRP, which has now been reduced to about 50%. The Galaxy Digital head also expressed his admiration for Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse and the "XRP Army." "The XRP Army is real. They care about their ecosystem and their coin," he added. Novogratz's words follow Ripple's significant court victories in 2023; earlier this year, Judge Torres did not classify XRP as a security in its entirety and later dismissed the charges on the company's top execs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

Related
Ripple Major Partner SBI Teams up With Second-Largest Global Company

Key reasons why Bitcoin (BTC) price has plummeted below $41,000

Yesterday, Dec. 11, Bitcoin's value dropped below the $41,000 level, to the great disappointment of its holders. Even though the flagship crypto has managed to recover from the crash, currently trading at $41,457 per CoinMarketCap, the incident has made the crypto community go abuzz. According to on-chain analysis, there were a few signs hinting at a potential plunge. CryptoQuant's Julio Moreno noted that after a significant increase to $40,000, Bitcoin's price started overheating. Also, Mara Pool decided to cash in some chips after a recent high in an attempt to lock in profits while dodging potential risks. Another reason is over half of the Bitcoin being profitable for its holders, a situation that frequently precedes some selling off at the peak.

Related
Bitcoin Completes 'Temporary Bear Trap,' Report Says, Is BTC to Rebound?

New Shiba Inu whale holding 4.1 trillion SHIB born

As reported by Whale Alert crypto data tracker, there was a massive transfer of Shiba Inu tokens spotted yesterday. Per provided data, 4.19 trillion SHIB worth $40,823,942 moved between whale wallets. The enormous shift of 4.1 trillion SHIB to a new address, which only holds $40 million worth of crypto, has led to the emergence of a new SHIB mega whale. In addition to this, over the weekend, 4,218,953,460,450 Shiba Inu tokens valued at $43,372,951 were transferred between whale wallets. The transactions could be wallet reshuffling or over-the-counter (OTC) transactions that take place outside of a cryptocurrency exchange. However, the identity of the new whale and the motive behind his or her actions remain unknown.

#XRP News #Mike Novogratz #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
2023/12/12 16:14
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
2023/12/12 16:14
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
2023/12/12 16:14
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
Show all
Advertisement
AD