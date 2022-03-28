Massive Altcoin Short Squeeze Hits Markets as Liquidation Volume Reaches $500 Million

Arman Shirinyan
Altcoin market experiences a series of large liquidations as traders switch from panic to FOMO
According to data shared by Santiment on-chain data provider, Bitcoin's rapid spike to new local high of $47,000 was followed by a large liquidation volume on the altcoin market.

As the chart suggests, the average altcoin funding rate swiftly bounced from the Short Zone and entered the Long Zone. As for the Bitcoin funding rate, it remained relatively neutral until BTC reached the resistance zone. Right before the spike to $47,000, the number of short orders on the market increased gradually.

The increase in the number of shorts is explained by the market's disbelief in the first cryptocurrency, which unsuccessfully tested the resistance at least three times. But despite the negative sentiment of the market, as soon as BTC broke through it, the number of long orders spiked immediately as FOMO tendencies hit the crypto market.

Liquidations hit $500 billion

As the substantial volume of short orders opened right before a strong positive BTC move, the market saw a rapid increase in the volume of liquidations, which currently reaches $500 million.

Peter Brandt Hints at Another 30% BTC Breakout as He Shares This Fundamental Pattern

Bitcoin and Ethereum accounted for a large part of the liquidations, with $170 million and $118 million, respectively. As expected, the majority of liquidated orders on various centralized exchanges were short orders. But at the same time, some exchanges, like Huobi, reported a greater volume of long liquidations.

While market participants enjoy the positive performance, some traders have already failed to capitalize on the rally by opening "FOMO longs" above $47,000, which resulted in liquidations as the first cryptocurrency retraced by almost 2% at some point.

