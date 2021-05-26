IOTA’s Utility Maximization Tangle Paper Wins Best Paper Award at UNet 2021

IOTA has tweeted that their paper on Utility maximization in IOTA Tangle has won a major award at the recent international event dedicated to hot topics in computing
On its Twitter page, the IOTA team has proudly announced that its paper entitled "Utility maximization in the Coordinator-less IOTA Tangle" has won the best paper award at UNet 2021.

UNet is an international scientific conference dedicated to hot topics and trends in the sphere of computing and networking.

The goal of the paper is to consider and discuss ways of getting rid of the Coordinator mechanism that helps to achieve network consensus.

This year marks the sixth symposium on Ubiquitous Networking.

