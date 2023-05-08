I'm Not Interested in Meme Coins Long Term, Prominent Analyst Says, Here's What He Buys

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 15:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto analyst explains why he does not like meme cryptocurrencies investment-wise
I'm Not Interested in Meme Coins Long Term, Prominent Analyst Says, Here's What He Buys
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Amsterdam-based crypto analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to comment on the recent meme cryptocurrencies boom and explained his stance on meme coins. In particular, he mentioned the positive sides of Pepe (PEPE).

No long-term investment in meme cryptos

Poppe tweeted that he does not view meme coins as long-term investment tools and does not add them to his portfolio. However, he did admit that meme coins are a good trading asset. In particular, he mentioned the PEPE coin that has become popular over the past few weeks.

However, for his long-term portfolio, the analyst keeps buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink.

PEPE has become a sensation over the past month, released to the market in April by a team of anonymous developers. Unlike the previous generation of meme coins inspired by Shiba Inu dogs, PEPE creators were inspired by Pepe the Frog.

Last week, PEPE managed to gain a nearly $3 billion spot trading volume. However, since then, it crashed by roughly 50% from the all-time high reached on May 5. After the fall, the meme coin managed to regain $1 billion in trading volume.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says World Banking System Collapsing, Doubles Down on His Bitcoin Bet

Bitcoin drops 6%

Since Friday, the flagship digital currency has lost roughly 5.64%, dropping from the $29,660 zone to the current level of $27,813.

Bitcoin practically managed to recover the $30,000 level last week. However, the Fed's decision on another key interest rate hike pushed the BTC price back after several months of recovery on the news of a major U.S. banking crisis.

#Memecoin News #PEPE #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 22:14
Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Peter Schiff Defends Warren Buffett Against Bitcoin Enthusiasts
05/08/2023 - 14:43
Peter Schiff Defends Warren Buffett Against Bitcoin Enthusiasts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shibarium 'Good News' Coming 'Very Soon,' Shibarium Channel Admin States, Here's What It May Be
05/08/2023 - 13:57
Shibarium 'Good News' Coming 'Very Soon,' Shibarium Channel Admin States, Here's What It May Be
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan