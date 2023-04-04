Floki Inu (FLOKI) Could Face 40% Plunge If Triangle Pattern Plays Out

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a highly volatile and speculative cryptocurrency, might be on the verge of a significant 40% plunge, according to the currently forming symmetrical triangle pattern. This pattern, often seen on highly volatile assets like FLOKI, tends to be more accurate due to the speculative nature of such cryptocurrencies.

A symmetrical triangle pattern forms when the price of an asset consolidates and the trading range narrows over time. This pattern typically indicates that market participants are unsure of the asset's future direction, and a breakout in either direction could be imminent. As FLOKI is driven primarily by speculative interest, the pattern becomes more reliable, as traders tend to closely monitor such chart patterns in their decision-making process.

Despite FLOKI's recent move above its local 200-day moving average, the cryptocurrency has not shown a stable performance, continuing to exhibit high volatility. However, it is worth noting that at the climax of the symmetrical triangle pattern, the volatility usually drops. This drop in volatility is due to the narrowing trading range, as market participants become increasingly cautious, waiting for a breakout to occur before making their next move.

If the symmetrical triangle pattern plays out, a 40% plunge could be on the horizon for FLOKI. This potential drop could significantly impact the cryptocurrency's market sentiment, leading to further selling pressure and possibly driving the price even lower. On the other hand, a breakout to the upside could potentially result in a strong bullish move, with the potential for substantial gains.

The outcome of the symmetrical triangle pattern could significantly impact the cryptocurrency's future direction. It is crucial to have a well-thought-out trading strategy and employ strict risk management techniques to protect one's investment in such a highly volatile and speculative asset.