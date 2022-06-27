Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Heaps Sarcastic Praise on EOS

News
Mon, 06/27/2022 - 19:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has bewildered the cryptocurrency community by recalling an old joke about EOS
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Heaps Sarcastic Praise on EOS
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Vitalik Buterin has sarcastically praised EOS, a once-popular blockchain project, claiming that its acronym stands for “Ethereum on Steroids.”

He added that the core team of the project managed to learn from “Ethereum’s naivety and idealist” and ended up building a highly scalable blockchain project.

“V, you OK?” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in response to Buterin’s puzzling comment.

Some assumed that Buterin’s account got hacked. Others took the tweet at face value, expressing their bewilderment at the Canadian programmer shilling the failed “Ethereum killer.”

Related
Goldman Predicts More Pain for Coinbase
In reality, Buterin simply referred to a running joke within the community about EOS, and only some of the programmer’s followers seemingly managed to get it.    

EOS, which was once the most hyped blockchain in the world because of its record-shattering $4 billion initial coin offering, has faded into obscurity over the past few years.

After its auspicious start, Block.one’s project failed to gain traction, facing a great exodus of developers. The blockchain’s user base has dwindled since 2018, making it all but irrelevant.        

The native EOS token is currently in 48th place by market capitalization despite being among the largest cryptocurrencies back in 2018.

Buterin himself has been very critical of EOS in the past, which is why his praise is seen as a major red flag by cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Back in 2019, he described the “Ethereum killer” as a “centralized pile of trash” while taking aim at its controversial on-chain governance structure.

#Ethereum News #EOS News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: FTX Reportedly Intends to Buy Robinhood, HOOD Soars 18%
06/27/2022 - 19:29
BREAKING: FTX Reportedly Intends to Buy Robinhood, HOOD Soars 18%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 27
06/27/2022 - 16:27
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image NFT Platform XCarnival Under Attack: Malefactors Use BAYC Token
06/27/2022 - 16:03
NFT Platform XCarnival Under Attack: Malefactors Use BAYC Token
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov