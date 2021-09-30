Ekta
Ekta

Ethereum Transactions Can Now Be Sent Privately. Here's What This Means

News
Thu, 09/30/2021 - 11:42
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading Ethereum (ETH) mining pool, Ethermine, releases an eccentric privacy-focused feature
Ethereum Transactions Can Now Be Sent Privately. Here's What This Means
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethermine, a top-tier mining pool for Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN), ZCash (ZEC) and Beam (BEAM), has unveiled Ethermine Private RPC Endpoint.

Sending Ethers without anyone knowing

According to the official announcement by the Ethermine team shared in its social media channels, a novel feature of Private Remote Procedure Call Endpoint for Ethereum (ETH) mainnet has been added to Ethermine's toolkit.

With this function enabled, an Ethereum (ETH) user can send transactions directly to Ethermine nodes without having them exposed to the public mempool.

Thus, sophisticated traders can improve the privacy and security of their strategies and activity. Ethermine's Private RPC Endpoint has already been implemented into mainstream Ethereum (ETH) wallet Metamask.

To send a transaction via the novel method, a user should choose "Custom RPC" in Metamask and set up Ethermine's data endpoint.

Mining pools under attack as China intensifies crackdown

Therefore, "private" transactions will be included in the first block mined by the Ethermine pool. However, should it be an "uncle block" for this particular transaction, it will leak back into the public mempool. Currently, the risk of such a leak does not exceed 5%.

As covered by U.Today previously, the largest Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool was forced to shut down all services for Chinese clients as another wave of governmental witchhunts gains steam.

Related
Largest Ethereum Mining Pool Shuts Down Services in China

Popular Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool F2Pool was also forced to seize all operations for Chinese clients.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano to Have Gold-Backed Stablecoin
09/30/2021 - 14:34
Cardano to Have Gold-Backed Stablecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Flare's Songbird Sees Its SGB Token Up 40% in 24 Hours
09/30/2021 - 14:13
Flare's Songbird Sees Its SGB Token Up 40% in 24 Hours
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Elon Musk opines on China’s crypto ban, Paul Oakenfold's music to be released on Cardano: Crypto News Digest
09/30/2021 - 14:01
Elon Musk opines on China’s crypto ban, Paul Oakenfold's music to be released on Cardano: Crypto News Digest
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina