Ethereum Transactions Can Now Be Sent Privately. Here's What This Means

Ethermine, a top-tier mining pool for Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN), ZCash (ZEC) and Beam (BEAM), has unveiled Ethermine Private RPC Endpoint.

Sending Ethers without anyone knowing

According to the official announcement by the Ethermine team shared in its social media channels, a novel feature of Private Remote Procedure Call Endpoint for Ethereum (ETH) mainnet has been added to Ethermine's toolkit.

Want to keep your dex trades away from the public mempool?👀



We are proud to announce the Ethermine Private RPC endpoint.🥳



Simply add the RPC to your Metamask & send your transaction privately to our mining nodes, bypassing the public mempool!



September 30, 2021

With this function enabled, an Ethereum (ETH) user can send transactions directly to Ethermine nodes without having them exposed to the public mempool.

Thus, sophisticated traders can improve the privacy and security of their strategies and activity. Ethermine's Private RPC Endpoint has already been implemented into mainstream Ethereum (ETH) wallet Metamask.

To send a transaction via the novel method, a user should choose "Custom RPC" in Metamask and set up Ethermine's data endpoint.

Mining pools under attack as China intensifies crackdown

Therefore, "private" transactions will be included in the first block mined by the Ethermine pool. However, should it be an "uncle block" for this particular transaction, it will leak back into the public mempool. Currently, the risk of such a leak does not exceed 5%.

As covered by U.Today previously, the largest Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool was forced to shut down all services for Chinese clients as another wave of governmental witchhunts gains steam.

Popular Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool F2Pool was also forced to seize all operations for Chinese clients.