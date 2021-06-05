Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum 4x and 1.5x This Week, Here’s Why

Sat, 06/05/2021 - 09:48
Yuri Molchan
The most popular meme cryptocurrency has done better than the pillars of crypto – Bitcoin and Ether – this week
Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum 4x and 1.5x This Week, Here's Why
Over the past seven days, the biggest meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, so much favored by Elon Musk, has done better than the flagship cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum.

DOGE has risen 24 percent as opposed to Bitcoin’s 6.2 percent and Ethereum’s 14.9 percent, thanks to the listing on Coinbase Pro and the recent Elon Musk’s tweets.

On Wednesday, the coin surged 30 percent.

The latter has been the biggest factor for the coin’s rise.

2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now

Dogecoin has also demonstrated a major rise by 14,000 percent in the past year.

In his Friday tweet about DOGE, the e-car mogul hinted that the “infinite DOGE supply” is not much different from the “infinite supply of USD” produced by the Fed Reserve.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

