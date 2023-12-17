Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for December 17

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect DOGE to rise next week?
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 13:53
DOGE Price Analysis for December 17
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.27%.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE might have set a local support level at $0.0933. If the growth continues, traders may expect a test of the resistance at $0.09784 by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. Buyers could not maintain the growth after the bullish candle. 

Related
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16

If the correction continues and the bar closes near the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.085-$0.090 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.10645. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of a further decline to the $0.08380 level.

DOGE is trading at $0.09510 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
2023/12/17 13:51
Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why
2023/12/17 13:51
Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
2023/12/17 13:51
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

DOGE Price Analysis for December 17
DOGE Price Analysis for December 17
Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why
Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
XRP Price Hits Critical Roadblock, Facing Strong Resistance
Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
Is Crypto Security? XRP Architect Offers Definitive Answer, and It Is Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $1 Million Is Arthur Hayes' Next Target
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?
Bitcoin Hash Price Reaches Highest Level in Years; Here's What It Means
Bitcoin Hash Price Reaches Highest Level in Years; Here's What It Means
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Records Double-Digit Gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Records Double-Digit Gains
Shiba Inu Burns Billions: SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets by 727,870%
Shiba Inu Burns Billions: SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets by 727,870%
Show all
Advertisement
AD