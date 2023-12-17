DOGE Price Analysis for December 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.27%.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE might have set a local support level at $0.0933. If the growth continues, traders may expect a test of the resistance at $0.09784 by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture is on the daily time frame. Buyers could not maintain the growth after the bullish candle.

If the correction continues and the bar closes near the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.085-$0.090 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.10645. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of a further decline to the $0.08380 level.

DOGE is trading at $0.09510 at press time.