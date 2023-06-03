Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for June 3

Sat, 06/03/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is growth of DOGE going to last for next few days?
DOGE Price Analysis for June 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are giving bears no chance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.80% over the previous 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is returning to the recently tested resistance at $0.07269. If the daily closure occurs near that mark, the price may blast to the $0.073 zone tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is unclear as the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways. The nearest mark traders can pay attention to is $0.074. If a test of it happens and the candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance at $0.07547.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the interim level at $0.07. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the local growth may lead to a test of the $0.08 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07256 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum Developers Advance With Big Data Experiment Ahead of ETH Upgrade
06/03/2023 - 17:45
Ethereum Developers Advance With Big Data Experiment Ahead of ETH Upgrade
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Super-Rare Golden Cross, Analysts Hint at Upcoming Rally
06/03/2023 - 17:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Super-Rare Golden Cross, Analysts Hint at Upcoming Rally
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum (ETH) Might Finally Surpass Bitcoin (BTC) by Market Cap, Analyst Displays Four Scenarios
06/03/2023 - 16:22
Ethereum (ETH) Might Finally Surpass Bitcoin (BTC) by Market Cap, Analyst Displays Four Scenarios
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov