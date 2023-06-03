DOGE Price Analysis for June 3

Buyers are giving bears no chance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.80% over the previous 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is returning to the recently tested resistance at $0.07269. If the daily closure occurs near that mark, the price may blast to the $0.073 zone tomorrow.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the situation is unclear as the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways. The nearest mark traders can pay attention to is $0.074. If a test of it happens and the candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance at $0.07547.
Image by TradingView
On the weekly time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the interim level at $0.07. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the local growth may lead to a test of the $0.08 zone by the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.07256 at press time.