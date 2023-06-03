DOGE Price Analysis for June 3

Original U.Today article

Is growth of DOGE going to last for next few days?

Buyers are giving bears no chance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.80% over the previous 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is returning to the recently tested resistance at $0.07269. If the daily closure occurs near that mark, the price may blast to the $0.073 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is unclear as the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways. The nearest mark traders can pay attention to is $0.074. If a test of it happens and the candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance at $0.07547.

On the weekly time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the interim level at $0.07. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the local growth may lead to a test of the $0.08 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07256 at press time.