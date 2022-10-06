DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 6

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see rise of DOGE and SHIB soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market seems as yet undecided which way to go as some coins keep rising while others have come back to the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, DOGE is trying to fix above the vital resistance level at $0.06557 against declining volumes. Currently, one needs to pay attention to this mark. If the candle fixes above it, this means that bulls have seized the inactive and there are chances to see a further rise to the $0.07 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06553 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has dropped by 0.84% since yesterday.

SHIB keeps trading sideways on the daily time frame, which is confirmed by the decreasing volatility. If the price remains above the $0.000011 mark, one can expect a slight upward move to the resistance zone around $0.000012 by mid-October.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001144 at press time.