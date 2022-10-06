Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 6

Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see rise of DOGE and SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
The market seems as yet undecided which way to go as some coins keep rising while others have come back to the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, DOGE is trying to fix above the vital resistance level at $0.06557 against declining volumes. Currently, one needs to pay attention to this mark. If the candle fixes above it, this means that bulls have seized the inactive and there are chances to see a further rise to the $0.07 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06553 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has dropped by 0.84% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB keeps trading sideways on the daily time frame, which is confirmed by the decreasing volatility. If the price remains above the $0.000011 mark, one can expect a slight upward move to the resistance zone around $0.000012 by mid-October.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001144 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

