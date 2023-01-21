Cardano (ADA) Might Become 10x More Resource-efficient With This Release

Sat, 01/21/2023 - 15:41
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New programming language Aiken is set to make Cardano (ADA) development more efficient than ever before
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cardano (ADA) staking enthusiasts shared details of an upcoming development in the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. Its new programming language might change the narrative in the way Cardano (ADA) leverages its resources.

New programming language for cheaper, smaller and resource-efficient smart contracts

The Cardano (ADA) staking team Cardano Fans (pool ticker CRFA) took to Twitter to share stress-testing details of a new programming language that could replace Plutus in the ecosystem.

According to its statement, Cardano (ADA) enthusiast Alessandro Konrad (@berry_ales on Twitter), CEO and co-founder of the SpaceBudz collection, creator of Nami Wallet and operator of Berry Pool, just rewrote the Nebula app in the Aiken language and tested its resource-efficiency.

When it comes to memory usage, CPU resources consumption and network fees, all operations with Aiken (token buying, token selling, order cancellation and so on) were up to 10x more effective than with Plutus.

Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts cannot hide their excitement and are sure that this release will be a game changer in the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem in the coming months:

Numbers are shocking. This is not even funny. When we say that Aiken is one of Cardano's dark horse for 2023

As covered by U.Today previously, Plutus is a Haskell-style Cardano-specific smart contract language optimized for decentralized applications.

Enhancing developer experience for Cardano (ADA) dApps

Developers are also sure that "more advanced smart contract scripts" will be released with Aiken. As of mid-January 2023, the language is approaching Alpha release.

Last week, Cardano (ADA) developers already made headlines by releasing the first version of Cardano (ADA) smart contracts in Eopsin, a novel Pythonic programming language.

Cardano's First-Ever Smart Contract in Python Version Demonstrated by Devs

This development is set to introduce Cardano (ADA) to all enthusiasts of Python, which is considered the go-to language for newbies in programming.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

