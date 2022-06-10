BNB Shows 5% Raise Against Declining Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Binance Coin (BNB) reacted with a rapid rise in quotes on the news that Binance has entered into a strategic partnership with crypto payment provider TripleA. At the moment, the coin, which had been trading underwater for a lengthy period after scandalous news about the SEC's investigation and accusations of assisting money laundering, experienced a sharp surge of 5%.

The boost came from the news that Binance, which for a long time was looking for a gateway to the global payment systems markets, found it in TripleA, a Singapore-based e-commerce company, which has connections to a user base of more than 300 million people through its intermediaries.

The news apparently inspired investors to buy so much that it allowed BNB to overcome the important level of $295 per token. This is the same level that the coin was trying, but could not reach again in recent days, breaking through it on the bad news.

No mercy

Nevertheless, after breaking through an important level, the price of BNB did not manage to hold onto it and rushed back under it. In traders' terms, there was a false-break. It is not excluded that Binance Coin (#BNB) will continue to test $295, especially when the investigations have calmed down a bit and are safely forgotten by most market participants.

It is also noteworthy that the surge in quotes occurred amid the falling off of the rest of the cryptocurrencies after the publication of news about record inflation in the U.S. Inflation is a scary thing but, at the time of writing, Binance Coin (BNB) has not avoided the terrible fate and also dropped back down.