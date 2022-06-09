45,000 SHIB Tokens to Be Given Away to New Users by Binance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Binance exchange has announced the promotional offer "Binance learn and stake'' for new users, allowing them to earn free Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. A total of 45,000 SHIB are up for grabs after new users complete an online course and quiz. The SHIB rewards are to be automatically staked for 150 days, where users can enjoy 100% APY.

Enjoy staking rewards with #Binance Learn & Earn!



Improve your knowledge on blockchain and earn rewards by completing an online course and quiz.



Start l-earning here ➡️ https://t.co/3o6qouo9pL pic.twitter.com/j7VPXjeHLD — Binance (@binance) June 9, 2022

As stated in an official blog post, all new users who registered for a Binance account by 7:00 a.m. (UTC) on June 9 and complete KYC are eligible for the giveaway until token supplies are exhausted.

In March, Binance announced a $100,000 giveaway for Shiba Inu's new users. Binance originally listed Shiba Inu in May 2021, becoming one of the first major trading platforms to embrace the meme cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu later went live in September of the same year on Binance.US, the company's U.S.-based subsidiary.

The top crypto exchange continues to expand support for the meme cryptocurrency with Binance Custody, the custodial arm of the crypto exchange, listing Shiba Inu. As reported by U.Today, Binance added a new SHIB trading pair, SHIB/GBP, in early May.

187 billion SHIB grabbed by top whale as Shiba Inu utility among whales spikes

According to WhaleStats, SHIB remains one of the most used smart contracts among the top 5,000 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. The top 2,000 ETH whales are also hodling $627,160,917 SHIB. Recently, ETH whale "BlueWhale0159" bought 187,000,000,000 SHIB valued at $1,985,940.

Shiba Inu-themed burger joint Welly also announced that it has onboarded a world-renowned American chef based in New York City, Flynn McGarry.