ENG
RU

Bitcoin's Been Less Volatile Than Tesla Stocks in 2020: Top Crypto Fund Expert

News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief strategy officer at CoinShares believes that, this year, Bitcoin is not the most volatile asset, compared to Tesla stocks after the company was added to S&P 500
Bitcoin's Been Less Volatile Than Tesla Stocks in 2020: Top Crypto Fund Expert
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to an article by CNBC, Meltem Demirors, the chief strategy officer at CoinShares crypto fund, believes that throughout 2020, Bitcoin has not proven to be the most volatile market asset.

Bitcoin is now less volatile than before

Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box Asia show, Meltem Demirors pointed out that all major assets have seen their volatility surge.

Demirors mentioned that Bitcoin's volatility seems to have decreased compared to the stocks of some tech giants in 2020.

In particular, she mentioned mammoth-sized gains of Tesla shares; the company was added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21.

So far this year, Tesla shares have spiked 676 percent. Compared to these gains, Bitcoin's rise of 220 percent (as of midnight Tuesday, according to CoinShares) seems modest.

Demirors reminded the audience that volatility is a relative metric and, in the current market layout, Bitcoin is less volatile than it used to be.

Another $900 billion stimulus coming

This year, Bitcoin is believed to be pushed up toward five-digit gains by the massive wave of monetary stimulus measures undertaken by the world's central banksthe Federal Reserve, ECB and BoJ in particular.

Overall, more than $6 trillion has been printed for bailouts, and $1,200 stimulus checks have been printed by the Federal Reserve and Trump administration.

Now, another stimulus worth $900 billion was approved by the U.S. Congress on Dec. 20. A total of $600 will be paid out to every U.S. citizen, according to CBS News.

Unlike the USD and other fiat currencies, the Bitcoin supply cannot be increased artificially by the will of banks and governments. The hard fixed BTC supply of 21 million has been one of the features making it a safe haven and an inflation hedge, known to the crypto community as scarcity.

Related $789 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Collapses Below $22,000. Here Are Three Reasons Why This Happened
Related
$789 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Collapses Below $22,000. Here Are Three Reasons Why This Happened

Bitcoin plunges below $22,000

As reported by U.Today, on Monday, the exchange rate of "digital gold" suddenly tanked from above the $23,000 level to $21,874, losing ten percent of its market value.

As this happened, around 789 million worth of crypto was liquidated on digital exchanges as per data from Bybt.

The largest amount of crypto was sold off at the BitMEX exchange.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Orion Terminal Deployed in Mainnet to Unite CEX and DEX Liquidity
News
12/16/2020 - 10:06

Orion Terminal Deployed in Mainnet to Unite CEX and DEX Liquidity

Vladislav Sopov
article image Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700
News
12/17/2020 - 16:04

Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700

Alex Dovbnya
article image Whales Shift Whopping $515 Million In Bitcoin in Past Ten Hours
News
12/19/2020 - 09:36

Whales Shift Whopping $515 Million In Bitcoin in Past Ten Hours

Yuri Molchan