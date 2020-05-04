Bitcoin Analyst Tuur Demeester Predicts Stronger U.S. Dollar

News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 19:48
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin advocate Tuur Demeester explains why investors should expect a stronger U.S. dollar
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Economist Tuur Demeester, who is known as one of the most reputed Bitcoin analysts, forecasts that a new fiat currency bear market will make the U.S. Dollar stronger.

To make his point, Demeester compares greenbacks to Bitcoin, which tends to chip away at the market share of altcoins during bear markets.  

Related
Cash Is King During COVID-19 Crisis, but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Next in Line to Throne: Mark Yusko

Get ready for a blow-off dollar 

The DXY index, which determines the value of the U.S. dollar against other major fiat currencies, reached its multi-year high of 102.96 on March 19 when the coronavirus-driven market turbulence reached a tipping point.

Demeester appears to be on the same page with macro investor Raoul Pal who predicted a “blow-off dollar” back in April. However, Pal only bets on Bitcoin and gold in the long-term.  

Related
Trader Who Predicted $1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Warns of Imminent Sell-Off

Bitcoin dominance is in an uptrend

In the meantime, Bitcoin’s dominance recently approached its 2017 levels after it crashed in Q1 due to a strong altcoin rally. According to pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt, it is in a clear uptrend.       

It’s worth noting that the coin’s growing market share is not necessarily indicative of a bear market. While this was true in 2018, the crypto king continued to annihilate altcoins in Q2 2019 when it was in the middle of a major bull run.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy