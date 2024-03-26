Binance to List BONK, FLOKI, FTM Trading Pairs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto brokerage by trading volume, has announced its plans to list new trading pairs for two of the most popular meme coins, BONK and FLOKI. As revealed by the trading platform, the BONK/USDC and FLOKI/USDC pairs will go live for trading on March 27 if liquidity conditions permit.

Amid the apparent vote of confidence the trading platform is placing in these meme coins, it also announced new listings for altcoins, featuring trading pairs such as FTM/USDC, MKR/TRY, RAY/TRY and RNDR/BRL. In addition to these trading pairs, Binance also announced the launch of trading bot services.

The exchange highlighted the distinction between the two supported versions, including spot Grid, spot DCA and rebalancing bot dedicated to the ETHFI/USDT trading pair. Additionally, it will also support spot Algo Orders dedicated to the BONK/USDC, FLOKI/USDC, FTM/USDC, MKR/TRY, RAY/TRY and RNDR/BRL pairs, respectively.

With the ongoing bull market that has helped Bitcoin sustain its grip above the $70,000 price mark at the time of writing, exchanges are exploring avenues to be creative and win a larger share of the market.

Breakout for BONK, FLOKI and FTM

The Binance listing update has sent the price of BONK, FLOKI and FTM on a new bull ride, with the trio jumping 12.12% to $0.00002656, 7.35% to $0.0002476 and 2.54% to $1.11, respectively.

While some trading pairs involving these altcoins already trade on Binance, the addition at this time marks a unique fundamental that is bullish for these tokens. Meme coins are notably in rebound mode, with BONK, for instance, jumping as high as 123% over the past month.

With new accessible pairs made available to millions of Binance users, the demand that will be placed on these meme coins may ultimately help complement their ongoing rally.