25.5 Billion SHIB on Move in Past Few Hours – What's Happening?

Data shared by prominent blockchain tracker Etherscan has revealed that over the past few hours, almost 30 billion Shiba Inu meme coins have been transferred, including transactions between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

25.5 billion SHIB on move

Etherscan has spotted several transfers that carried one or two billion SHIB each. Some of them were smaller, and they moved a minimum of 340,000,000 SHIB meme coins.

The largest transactions comprised 7,923,930,269 SHIB; 5,515,347,063 SHIB and 2,178,586,538 SHIB. Some of these transactions were connected to large cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX and Binance.

This Etherscan data indicates that while the SHIB price is in decline, whales are actively accumulating the second largest meme coin and reshuffling their holdings. Some, of course, are selling billions of SHIB.

SHIB team responds to dirty crypto players

Earlier today, the SHIB team’s marketing lead, known by the pseudonym Lucie, published a response to those who play dirty in the cryptocurrency market and use “shady crypto practices.” Her post was also aimed at “the schizophrenic behavior of people who bend the rules whenever it suits them.”

Lucie claimed that the Shiba Inu team never targets its rivals maliciously, instead focusing on “building, improving and doing everything to keep others safe.”