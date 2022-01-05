1.049 Billion Dogecoin Shifted by Robinhood and Anon Whales Over Past Day

Wed, 01/05/2022 - 12:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over a dozen crypto transactions, carrying massive lumps of Dogecoin, have been detected in the past 24 hours
@DogeWhaleAlert Twitter account, which tracks large and extra-large Dogecoin transactions, has spotted 15 transfers carrying a total of over one billion DOGE, a popular canine cryptocurrency.

Over billion DOGE on the move

Anonymous whales have shifted 1.049 billion Dogecoins, according to the data shared by DogeWhaleAlert crypto tracker. From a total of 15 transactions, several carried a huge amount of DOGE – such as 150,000,000 (two transfers, equal to $51 million), 100,000,000 ($17,048,600) and 200,000,000 DOGE (worth $34,112,000).

dogetrans003
Image via Twitter

The other transfers carried various smaller amounts – from 4,000,000 to 25 million and 50 million DOGE.

The overall amount of Dogecoin transferred is equal to $176,757,691 in fiat currency. In some of the aforementioned transactions, Robinhood trading platform acted either as sender or receiver of Doge.

At the moment, Robinhood holds a total of 42,514,935,864 DOGE on behalf of its investors. This is the equivalent of $7,285,316,895 and is 32.05% of the DOGE that is currently in circulation.

Dogecoin Cofounder Reveals His DOGE Holdings, Explains Why He'll Never Return to This Project

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.1691 after a small decline of 1.38% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At the moment, the meme crypto is 77.04% below its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8.

On Dec. 24, the most popular meme crypto surged to a high of $0.2135. However, since Dec. 29, it has been trading in the $0.17 range.

The community hopes that once Tesla begins to accept Dogecoin as payment for merch, as promised by Elon Musk in December, the price will begin increasing, reaching a new high.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

