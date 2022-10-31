ZKSea Launches NFT Predictions Tournament for 2022 FIFA World Cup

ZKSea, the first-ever marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum’s Layer 2, invites its clients to purchase exclusive NFTs and share in up to a 10,000,000 ZKS prize pool.

ZKSea introduces Football Metaverse, NFT-based game for FIFA World Cup enthusiasts

According to the official statement shared by ZKSea , a leading L2 NFT marketplace, its prediction tournament for 2022 FIFA World Cup enthusiasts is about to launch on Oct. 31, 2022.

💥UPCOMING: ZKSpace Qatar 2022 Football World Cup Metaverse



⚽Brand New Guess-to-Earn Event with Large Prize Pool



🎮Prediction Market Gameplay, only at #ZKSpace



More about the event🔗https://t.co/LpfYmJX9Cw#WorldCup2022 #NFTs #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yQ601BO9NU — ZKSpace (@ZKSpaceOfficial) October 21, 2022

This initiative, dubbed Football Metaverse , allows everyone to mint NFTs representing one of the participating countries in the FIFA World Cup. One hundred twenty percent of net sales will be allocated by the ZKSea team to a special rewards pool capped at 10,000,000 ZKS tokens in equivalent.

Once the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is known, the prize pool will be divided between the owners of NFTs associated with the champion and other successful teams. The prize pool will be divided equally into 66 shares: 7 shares for the championship team, 6 shares for the Silver medal winner, 5 shares for the Bronze medal winner, 4 shares for 4th place, 3 for all quarter-final participants and so on.

As such, each player in the ZKSea Football Metaverse can benefit from his/her choice with no regard to the level of rarity of NFTs he/she purchased.

ZKSea expands its bet on promoting L2 NFTs among sports lovers

To add an extra layer of gamification to the initiative's design, the platform will display the amount of rewards expected from minting each NFT on the specific page with real-time updates.

The World-Cup-themed NFTs can be purchased with all tokens accepted on ZKSea, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and ZKS, a core native token of the ZKSpace ecosystem of products.

As covered by U.Today previously, the ZKSea marketplace highlighted that its core aim is to promote the adoption of NFT and create a more engaging experience for sports lovers. In mid-May 2022, it released the first-ever collection of 1,500 NFTs by soccer legend James Rodríguez.

These NFTs immortalized the most crucial moments of James Rodríguez's career, including the 2014 World Cup in Uruguay.

James Rodriguez NFT holders can have free access to the Football Metaverse, meaning that they can mint one Common, Rare, Legendary or Epic NFT for free according to the rarity level of their James Rodriguez NFT.