XRP Holds Strong as Top 3 Cryptocurrency on Major Korean Exchange

Upbit continues to see high levels of trading activity for XRP, making it one of most actively traded cryptocurrencies on platform

The XRP token has maintained its position as one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on Upbit, South Korea's largest exchange. The token's trading volume reached $600 million on Upbit alone in late March, as was reported by U.Today. The latest data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP still commands 8.57% of Upbit's $1.7 billion in trading volume, making it the third largest cryptocurrency on the exchange.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Arbitrum (ARB) are the only two cryptocurrencies that have a larger share of the trading volume on Upbit, with figures of $276.5 million and $201 million, respectively. Meanwhile, on Bithumb, another significant Korean platform, XRP trade accounts for 18.9% of the total volume, equivalent to $55.4 million. Only Bitcoin has a larger share on Bithumb, of 28%.

Korea, Ripple and XRP

The rising popularity of XRP in Korea is partly attributed to the support it has gained from Korean financial institutions. Ripple, a company that utilizes XRP in its products and services, has actively promoted the use of XRP in cross-border payments in Asia, with a particular emphasis on Korea. In November 2020, the Bank of Korea introduced a pilot program to trial a central bank digital currency (CBDC) using Ripple's blockchain technology.

Furthermore, market participants are anticipating a resolution of XRP's status in the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC. This has had a significant impact on XRP's market performance, and many expect a verdict to be reached no later than the first half of 2023.