XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 14:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Paxful's Ray Youssef has posted several tweets outlining his stance on cryptocurrency acceptance
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ray Youssef, founder of Paxful, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace, recently took to Twitter to announce that he will not be adding three popular cryptocurrencies — Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and Monero (XMR) — to his platform.

In the first tweet, Youssef laid out his rationale for rejecting these coins. "We have bitcoin and stables, to add the rest would be uncivilized," he explained.

After receiving some pushback from people who were surprised he grouped Monero, a popular privacy coin, into the same list as Litecoin and Cardano, Youssef backpedaled in a later tweet. "I apologize for putting Monero in the same breath as Litecoin and Cardano," he said. "Still won't add it to a US company but should have replaced with XRP instead."

cardYoussef also made it clear that regardless of the outcome of any litigation between Ripple, a blockchain company linked to the XRP cryptocurrency, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paxful will still not add XRP to the list of available cryptocurrencies. "Don't care what the XRP litigation result is," tweeted Youssef.

Youssef still praised Ripple's efforts to develop use cases for business-to-business remittances.

The crypto entrepreneur then shifted focus toward those calling him a hypocrite for removing Ethereum while supporting stablecoins. He adds that his critics "are living in a smarmy tech bubble." He added, "Your tech and technicalities mean nothing," he added.

#Ripple News #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
12/23/2022 - 16:10
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
12/23/2022 - 15:48
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
12/23/2022 - 15:33
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
Show all