    World Mobile Partners with DITO CME to Create Blockchain-Powered E-Wallet

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 15:33
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    World Mobile, a blockchain-powered mobile network, has partnered with DITO CME, the parent company of Dito Telecom, one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing mobile operators with over 13 million users.

    This partnership aims to bring affordable mobile and broadband connectivity to underserved rural areas while integrating blockchain into the country’s digital finance system. By combining DITO CME’s infrastructure with World Mobile’s decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), the collaboration seeks to bridge the digital divide for millions of Filipinos.

    Using World Mobile’s AirNodes, including those powered by Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite backhaul, the initiative will provide fast, reliable internet to approximately 25 million people currently lacking access.

    A key part of this collaboration is DTaka, a blockchain-based e-wallet built on the World Mobile Chain. Featuring a dual-token system, it will support stable-token transactions for remittances and mobile payments while offering a utility token for rewards and engagement. This aims to boost financial inclusion and offer an alternative to traditional banking services.

    “This partnership with DITO CME represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to connectivity across the globe. By leveraging blockchain technology and a decentralized sharing economy model, we can empower communities and provide connectivity solutions that ensure no one is left behind,” Micky Watkins, the CEO of World Mobile Group, said.

    Set to roll out in 2025, this initiative will not only expand connectivity but also drive blockchain adoption, creating a more inclusive and decentralized digital ecosystem in the Philippines.

