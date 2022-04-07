U.Today News Now on Coinpaprika Market Data Aggregator

News and analytical articles by U.Today are now available on Coinpaprika crypto market data aggregator founded back in 2018 right after the first major bullrun on the cryptocurrency market. It contains market caps of 40,000 different crypto projects, including tokens and tokenized assets.

The Coinpaprika app contains a lot of features for traders and regular cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are looking for tools that will ease up the portfolio management process. The app allows you to create your own watchlist and track data for every coin or token in it. If you are interested in a portfolio of some other trader, you can follow it right in the app.

Coinpaprika also provides a list of verified exchanges which could be a useful feature for traders and crypto investors who just enter the field with almost no knowledge. The app estimates the trustworthiness of an exchange.

The app also contains a calendar with the most important crypto-related events and releases that may affect the market, which allows users to stay fully tuned.

Right on the home page, you will see the all-time highs of various cryptocurrencies, community links and additional data, which allow you to evaluate all main metrics of an asset. If you need additional data on a certain cryptocurrency, you can always check the separate page for each asset and find a whitepaper.

If you are a developer, you can always use Coinpaprika's API to share the data from the aggregator on your website or mobile app.

Besides the comprehensive cryptocurrency data aggregator, Coinpaprika has also developed the COINS noncustodial wallet, which has a high rating in Apple stores. The app allows you to store, buy and sell any listed cryptocurrency.