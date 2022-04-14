Splinterlands Game Switches to Splintershards (SPS) Decentralized Nodes Mechanism

Splinterlands is one of the most popular card games in the play-to-earn segment. Today, April 14, 2022, it shared the design and timeline for its most crucial upgrade so far.

Splinterlands play-to-earn game moves to DPoS nodes mechanism Splintershards (SPS)

As per the latest statement by the Splinterlands team, it is ready to migrate toward the fully decentralized node structure dubbed Splintershards (SPS). The upcoming system will leverage delegated proof-of-state (DPoS) consensus.

We're excited to publicly announce our roadmap for the next year of development! So many amazing things coming this year and we can't wait to bring them all to life:#splinterlands #sps #PlayToEarn #GameFi pic.twitter.com/d3NMEEyBbs
April 7, 2022

Splinterlands node validator software will be 100% open source and distributed for free while the node licenses will be available for SPS holders on a paid basis.

Initially, the new software will be released as a docker container; tech-savvy users will be able to install it on Linux-powered machines. Releases for Windows and MacOS will follow soon.

Through its DPoS model, Splintershards mechanism will allow SPS holders to vote for accounts running validator nodes to elect network participants responsible for validating SPS transactions and holding control over SPS foundation funds.

Aggroed Reich, CEO of Splinterlands, highlights that this upgrade is a crucial one for the further decentralization of the project and its community:

This is a major step towards our goal of Splinterlands operating as a completely decentralized game that the players own and control through their SPS.

Advanced rewards model for node operators and GameFi enthusiasts

The mechanism, which is set to kick off in mainnet by Q3-Q4, 2022, will introduce a new structure of rewards for all participants of the Splinterlands ecosystem.

SPS licenses (60,000 in total) will be purchased via a combination of SPS tokens and VOUCHER tokens. Then, 80% of the SPS tokens and 100% of the VOUCHER tokens spent on the licenses will be destroyed permanently.

The remaining 20% of the SPS tokens will be transferred to the SPS Foundation pool in order to incentivize SPS node operators.

As covered by U.Today previously, Splinterlands made headlines in 2021 by building a totally novel GameFi world inspired by the card games of the 1990s. By Q1, 2022, more than one billion in-game battles took place on its platform.