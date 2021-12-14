Spellfire Shares Details of Its NFT Collection and Gameplay

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Spellfire is an iconic card game with a decades-long history. Now, the new generation of card strategy enthusiasts can gain passive income from its instruments.

Introducing new cards and MAGIC cryptocurrency

As the hype around non-fungible tokens is nowhere near ending, the Spellfire team decided to introduce its gameplay to blockchain enthusiasts. To achieve this ambitious goal, Spellfire released 115 "Prime Edition" tokens on leading NFTs marketplace OpenSea.

Spellfire pioneers the concept of "physical" NFTs: each of its cards is backed by a unique "touchable" card. It combines an offline and online gaming experience.

This approach can introduce the world of digital collectibles to "old-fashioned" gamers. Besides physical cards and Ethereum-based tokens, Spellfire is going to release special augmented reality cards with spectacular visuals, gestures and voice commands.

By press time, the minimum floor price for Spellfire card NFTs is 0.028 Ether on OpenSea. The five most expensive and unique cards are offered at 55 Ethers each.

The owners of Spellfire's NFTs can also receive periodic rewards in purpose-made cryptocurrency token MAGIC. Both Spellfire NFTs and MAGIC tokens can be staked in order to increase the loot of the owner.

Spellfire allows GameFi enthusiasts to monetize their skills

Spellfire developed a fair and transparent passive income model for all "play-to-earn" enthusiasts regardless of the level of their previous gaming skills. First of all, it distributed up to 90% fees and in-game commissions between users. As such, owners of cards can share the lion's share of all profits.

Then, all cards can be upgraded: even non-NFT cards can become NFTs and be integrated into Spellfire's gameplay. Thus, even owners of low-price items can compete in tournaments with lucrative prizes.

Finally, the team of Spellfire established a large fund with MAGIC tokens to stimulate the in-game activity of NFT enthusiasts. A total of 128 million MAGIC tokens will be distributed between community activists who participate in tournaments and achieve special in-game statuses.

As covered by U.Today previously, NFT game Spellfire secured $360,000 from a clutch of reputable VC foundations and angel investors. The round was co-led by Terranova, x21 and Autonomy Capital.