Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's price teeters on edge of doubling, but massive obstacle looms large
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 13:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, the Shiba Inu token has witnessed a robust 12% surge in the past week, reclaiming its position above the $0.00001 mark. The resurgence has sparked enthusiasm within the expansive SHIB community, reigniting discussions about the possibility of a sustained bullish trend.

Advertisement

However, the pivotal question looming over SHIB's future remains: Can the token double in price and ascend to $0.00002? To unravel this mystery, a dive into the on-chain data provides essential insights into the current market dynamics surrounding Shiba Inu.

Related
Shiba Inu Price Risks Adding Zero as 122 Trillion SHIB Hang in Balance

According to data from IntoTheBlock's "In/Out of the Money Around Price" indicator, approximately 122.37 trillion SHIBs currently hover in the price range at 103,420 addresses. These tokens are either generating marginal profits or maintaining breakeven status for their holders. Yet, the real challenge lies ahead.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

A staggering 514.8 trillion SHIBs, comprising 87.36% of the total circulating volume, are concentrated between the current price and $0.000019 per SHIB. This considerable volume is distributed across 269,860 wallets, creating a formidable barrier for SHIB's upward trajectory.

Related
136.86 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Fresh Wallet as Price Burns Zero

The subsequent price ranges beyond $0.000019 reveal a significantly lower concentration of SHIBs, suggesting that overcoming the current hurdle is crucial for any substantial price appreciation. The Shiba Inu token finds itself sandwiched between two major holder groups — the majority grappling with losses and a smaller faction relishing profits or avoiding negative PnL.

The burning question now lingers: What lies ahead for the Shiba Inu token?

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin: Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Moved From Robinhood as Price Drops
2024/01/12 13:17
Dogecoin: Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Moved From Robinhood as Price Drops
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Polymarket Reaches Insane Figures Amid Bitcoin ETF Hype
2024/01/12 13:17
Polymarket Reaches Insane Figures Amid Bitcoin ETF Hype
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu Price Risks Adding Zero as 122 Trillion SHIB Hang in Balance
2024/01/12 13:17
Shiba Inu Price Risks Adding Zero as 122 Trillion SHIB Hang in Balance
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Double If It Breaks This Barrier
Dogecoin: Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Moved From Robinhood as Price Drops
Polymarket Reaches Insane Figures Amid Bitcoin ETF Hype
Show all