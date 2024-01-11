SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Almost all coins are rising today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has joined the list of rising coins, rocketing by 12%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have set a local resistance level of $0.00001049.

If the daily candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00001060-$0.00001070 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls are also more powerful than bears. Traders should focus on the level of $0.00001014. Until the rate is above that mark, one can expect a further upward move.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the previous candle peak. If it happens above $0.00001092, the rise may continue to the resistance of $0.00001136.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001035 at press time.