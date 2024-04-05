Advertisement
    SHIB, BTC, ADA: KuCoin Issues Critical Alert to Crypto Users in Wake of This Development

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    In light of this, KuCoin warns crypto users to stay vigilant
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 15:10
    SHIB, BTC, ADA: KuCoin Issues Critical Alert to Crypto Users in Wake of This Development
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent development, KuCoin, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a critical warning to its users regarding phishing scams.

    KuCoin reported that scammers have been sending messages that mimic KuCoin's branding. These attempts are designed to trick users into believing that they are interacting with the official KuCoin platform.

    "We've noted reports of unexpected SMS texts. Exercise caution with any unsolicited messages. Real updates from KuCoin will always be relayed through our official outlets. Remain vigilant, stay protected," the crypto exchange said in a tweet.

    KuCoin further stated that authentic KuCoin communications are issued directly from its verified platforms. To combat the increase in scam SMS operations and improve the security of KuCoin accounts, KuCoin announced changes to its SMS notification service in May 2023.

    Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, issued a similar warning, urging users to beware of phishing scams. He stated that scammers are exploiting FUD to deceive users of not only KuCoin but also other exchanges.

    He flags one such fraudulent scheme that falsely claimed that KuCoin was shutting down, urging users to withdraw their assets hastily.

    In light of this, the KuCoin CEO warns crypto users to stay vigilant and not click on suspicious links or files. Lyu made it clear that KuCoin will not be closing down.

    In late March, KuCoin and two of its founders were charged with breaking anti-money laundering rules by U.S. federal prosecutors. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which controls derivatives markets, also filed a lawsuit against the firm.

    KuCoin Alert: Ethereum and EVM Chains See $1.78 Billion Exodus

    The news initially triggered a wave of withdrawals on the platform before stability returned. After the dust settled, scammers appear to want to capitalize on the FUD to trick unsuspecting users with the intent of stealing their funds.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Cardano #KuCoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

