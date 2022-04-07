SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for April 7

Most of the coins keep going down, except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has increased by 0.95%.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has faced a big price drop since yesterday as its rate has declined by 4%.
DOGE has come back below the $0.1537 mark, which means that bulls have lost their initiative. The fall has been accompanied by increased trading volume. In this regard, if the daily candle fixes below $0.15, there is a high possibility to see a further decrease to the middle of the channel around $0.1251. Such a scenario is relevant for the next few weeks.
DOGE is trading at $0.1422 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has faced much less decline with a drop of 1.77% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.00001695 and the resistance at $0.00003523. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which means that continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002454 at press time.