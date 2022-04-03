SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for April 3

The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as almost all coins are in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.54% since yesterday. However, the price change over the last week has accounted for +3.57%.
Despite the fall, DOGE keeps trading above the vital support level at $0.1390. Furthermore, the selling trading volume is going down slightly, which means that bears are running out of power.
That is why the most likely scenario is a continued rise to the resistance at $0.1537 by the end of the next week.
DOGE is trading at $0.1423 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost more than DOGE as the decline of the meme coins has constituted 2.40%.
SHIB cannot show the growth prospects of DOGE as it keeps trading sideways. On the other hand, the rate is coming back to the resistance at $0.00002850. The altcoin have accumulated enough energy for a further rise, which means that there is a good chance to see the breakout next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002643 at press time.