SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for April 3

Price Analysis
Sun, 04/03/2022 - 15:04
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coin can show the biggest growth next week?
The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as almost all coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.54% since yesterday. However, the price change over the last week has accounted for +3.57%.

Despite the fall, DOGE keeps trading above the vital support level at $0.1390. Furthermore, the selling trading volume is going down slightly, which means that bears are running out of power.

That is why the most likely scenario is a continued rise to the resistance at $0.1537 by the end of the next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1423 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE as the decline of the meme coins has constituted 2.40%.

SHIB cannot show the growth prospects of DOGE as it keeps trading sideways. On the other hand, the rate is coming back to the resistance at $0.00002850. The altcoin have accumulated enough energy for a further rise, which means that there is a good chance to see the breakout next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002643 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

