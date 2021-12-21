SAFLE Token Goes Live on QuickSwap Against USDT, MATIC

Safle, a multi-blockchain solution focused on advancing both the developer and user experience of modern decentralized protocols, shares a crucial update on the progress of its token.

SAFLE token goes live on Polygon-based QuickSwap

According to the official announcement shared by Safle's team, its native utility and governance asset, SAFLE, has been listed by QuickSwap, a popular Polygon-based decentralized exchange.

$SAFLE gets listed on QuickSwap after Successful IDO Launch! The $SAFLE token is now live on the Polygon network and available to trade on QuickSwap Exchange.



Trade $SAFLE 👉🏼 https://t.co/SVJoTpw8vK

Trading graph 🔗 https://t.co/IYxWOndYd3

Read more ✨https://t.co/Ji9jzMlSYd pic.twitter.com/kaD48oYlPK December 16, 2021

Initially, the token has been added to pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, and MATIC, a core native asset of Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network).

With the token launch and QuickSwap listing, SAFLE transactions and addresses can now be tracked through Polygon's explorers (like Polygonscan). Also, its performance is now indexed by CoinGecko, a leading independent crypto price portal.

Within Safle's ecosystem, SAFLE token is used as a governance asset for referendums and as a payment instrument for Safle's services. Also, it can be collateralized in a vault management module.

Safle teases product release after successful private sale and IDO

December 2021 was a pivotal period for Safle. As covered by U.Today previously, on Dec. 9, Safle secured $4 million in its private token sale.

MapleBlock, GSR and Ghaf Capital Partners co-led the round, while AU21 Capital, Momentum6, NFT Tech and New Tribe Capital also backed Safle in this fundraising effort.

On Dec. 16, 2021, an initial decentralized exchange offering took place on Polkastarter. Filled in 18 minutes, this funding round will enable Safle to deliver SafleID, smart contracts features and SafleVault in the coming months.