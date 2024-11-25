    Only 470 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left: Here's What's Next

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    With only 470 billion left at major support cluster, SHIB might face some consequences
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 11:51
    Only 470 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left: Here's What's Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Within a crucial support cluster of 470 billion tokens (at the time of the writing), Shiba Inu is retaining its position and offering a temporary area of stability. Nevertheless, in contrast to prominent players like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, its performance is noticeably stagnant. The lack of momentum SHIB is experiencing in the current market rally is called into question by this. 

    With the asset trading in a narrow range around $0.000026, the current SHIB/USDT chart shows a lack of aggressive upward movement. SHIB has failed to replicate the spectacular rallies observed in other cryptocurrencies despite a bullish breakout attempt. Strong key support levels have been maintained at $0.000022 and $0.000023, but resistance close to $0.000028 still limits upward movement.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Approximately 62% of SHIB holders are making money at the current price, whereas 37% are either losing money or breaking even. This distribution indicates that a sizable portion of investors believe SHIB's price is trading close to the breakeven point, which may be reducing speculative activity. 

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%

    In the past 24 hours, there have been six trillion SHIB in large transactions, which is significantly less than the seven-day peak of almost 15 trillion. This implies a slowdown in whale activity, which is frequently a sign of less volatility. The lack of fresh catalysts and SHIB's strong reliance on retail participation may be the reasons for its relative stability.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 09:45
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB's price action is still influenced by community-driven momentum, in contrast to XRP or Bitcoin, whose price movements have been driven by institutional interest or larger narratives.

    SHIB's potential may be limited in the near future due to its inability to leverage the sentiment of the market even though the 470 billion support level offers a temporary floor. In the absence of fresh whale activity or a compelling story, the asset could experience protracted stagnation or, in the event that market conditions turn negative, eventually downward pressure.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 11:17
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 10:53
    Who's Selling Bitcoin? Billionaire Novogratz Breaks It Down
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Only 470 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left: Here's What's Next
    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why
    Who's Selling Bitcoin? Billionaire Novogratz Breaks It Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD