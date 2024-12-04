KIMA Token Debuts on KuCoin, MEXC Crypto Exchanges, Expanding Blockchain Interoperability

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Kima, an asset-agnostic, peer-to-peer money transfer and payments protocol, officially launches its $KIMA token on major centralized exchanges. It is expected to be available on IDOs via leading platforms.

$KIMA token of Kima Network kicks off, debuts on major CEXs

Kima Network , a multi-purpose digital payment vehicle for the intra-ecosystem economy, announces the long-anticipated token generation event for $KIMA, its core native cryptocurrency. $KIMA trading goes live on four major CEXs, including the likes of KuCoin and MEXC.

Image by Kima Network

As the economic backbone of Kima’s recently debuted mainnet, $KIMA token powers several key functions within Kima’s ecosystem, including network security participation.

Designed as a decentralized settlement layer facilitating transfers and payments between isolated liquidity islands, Kima’s token launch represents the next phase in its roadmap to make fiat-digital asset interoperability more efficient, secure and affordable.

Advertisement

The $KIMA utility token powers the protocol’s network security through staking, while providing the framework needed to incentivize validators, enabling the decentralized settlement layer to facilitate ecosystem building, transaction payments and liquidity processing.

Eitan Katz, CEO and cofounder of Kima, explains the paramount importance of $KIMA's debut for the product and its ecosystem as well as for Web3 as a whole:

As an interoperability protocol, Kima isn’t just presenting a real Web3 solution that links siloed liquidity, but it’s a portal between the world of digital assets and fiat. Our protocol already supports most major blockchains, providing extensive technical help and expertise via our SDKs and APIs, ensuring developers and institutions can seamlessly integrate our technology. The $KIMA token, along with the protocol it powers, are crucial infrastructure components that will play a major role in the future of financial services and reduce our reliance on centralized intermediaries.

Kima’s mainnet launch and TGE represent a culmination of years of hard work by developers tasked with finding resource-efficient solutions for the segments of cross-chain transfers, crypto payments and RWA tokenization.

IDOs on Polkastarter and ChainGPT to boost $KIMA liquidity ecosystem

Underscoring $KIMA’s launch is a vast infrastructure that includes a Universal Payment Rail (UPR) and its Liquidity Cloud. These key technologies connect fiat and digital assets across multiple blockchains, allowing transactions to occur without being tied to a specific currency or payment rail.

Kima’s settlement layer is foundational to handling its wide-ranging applications: cross-border money transfers, hybrid payment cards, tokenized RWAs, borrowing and lending, gaming, Bitcoin DeFi, cross-chain wallets and decentralized exchanges.

In addition to launching on KuCoin and MEXC, $KIMA will be available on Gate.io and BitMart, while its IDOs on Polkastarter and ChainGPT provide increased visibility for retail and institutional investors.

As covered by U.Today previously, Kima is leveraged by GT Protocol as its settlement layer.