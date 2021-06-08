IOTA Releases Research Specs for Version v2.0. Why Is This Crucial?

News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 09:57
article image
Vladislav Sopov
IOTA Foundation released specifications required to research the mechanisms of fully decentralized IOTA
IOTA Releases Research Specs for Version v2.0. Why Is This Crucial?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

William Sanders, the director of research at the IOTA Foundation, shared the research specifications to cover the design of fully decentralized IOTA, i.e., the IOTA v2.0 iteration.

IOTA 2.0 research specifications available for experts and enthusiasts

According to the official announcement by the IOTA Foundation, a non-profit that coordinates IOTA DLT progress, IOTA 2.0 Research Specifications have been published in the dedicated repository of IOTA's GitHub library.

With all the excitement of last week's Nectar release, another significant achievement may have been over looked: we released the research specs! Now anyone can learn how the protocol works in detail https://t.co/4TqWIIEAj2

— Billy Sanders (@BillySandersIF) June 7, 2021

As stated in the preview of the specifications, these documents explain IOTA's current state to developers, both internal and external (including those interested in building on Nectar), and academics focused on blockchain analysis.

Also, community members who are interested in experimenting with IOTA 2.0 on devnet and mainnet are able to study the specifications to upgrade their understanding of the protocol's practices.

The IF team stresses that no specification is final as many parameters are subject to change. Additionally, some non-experimental metrics have been omitted from the v2.0 research specifications.

What is special about this release?

IF representatives clarify the difference between Nectar documentation and IOTA v2.0 research specifications. While Nectar's documents describe how the protocol works on devnet, the specifications describe how it should work once IOTA is fully decentralized.

As covered by U.Today previously, IOTA launched Nectar testnet for fully decentralized IOTA (IOTA v2.0) on June 2, 2021. This is the first viable experiment with coordinator-less IOTA.

Bitball Bitball

Related
IOTA Launches First Fully Decentralized Network

Nectar represents the second stage of IOTA's mechanisms testing. Later this year, the experiments will be continued in the Honey stage.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Bitcoin On Track to $100,000 If It Follows ETH, Bloomberg’s Chief Strategist Explains Why
06/08/2021 - 12:54

Bitcoin On Track to $100,000 If It Follows ETH, Bloomberg’s Chief Strategist Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Exist on Ethereum? Major Milestone Surpassed
06/08/2021 - 12:18

How Many Bitcoins (BTC) Exist on Ethereum? Major Milestone Surpassed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Whales Grabbing More Bitcoin, Holding Their ETH Tight: Santiment Data
06/08/2021 - 11:48

Whales Grabbing More Bitcoin, Holding Their ETH Tight: Santiment Data
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan