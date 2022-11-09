I Plan to "Patiently Collect as Much BNB as I Can": David Gokhshtein

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 10:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Influencer David Gokhshtein intends to start buying more BNB — as much as he can
I Plan to "Patiently Collect as Much BNB as I Can": David Gokhshtein
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Founder of Gokhshtein Media and former U.S. congressional candidate David Gokhshtein has used his official Twitter handle to announce his support for Binance Coin (BNB). The crypto entrepreneur stated that he intends to buy as much BNB as he can.

As reported by U.Today over the past few days, the native token of the Binance crypto trading giant, BNB, has been appreciating, and on Nov. 8, BNB continued to hold up in the green zone, while 98% of the top 100 coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, were going down in a sea of red.

However, this continuous stroke of luck seems to have stopped as BNB is now showing a plunge of 8.74% in the past 24 hours. The coin is changing hands at $302.45 after falling from the $388 peak.

In the "battle" between the FTX and Binance exchanges that was unleashed this weak, Binance seems to be the winner as it has offered to buy the troubled FTX after it put withdrawals on hold, basically showing its insolvency. Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI). However, it has the right to withdraw from the deal at any time.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that there is a good chance Binance will back off from the purchase since he expects that it will be revealed that FTX had a lot of financial troubles.

FTT Token (FTX) has plummeted 76% during the period of the past 24 hours, and now the coin is trading at $4.46.

#Binance Coin News #FTX #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

