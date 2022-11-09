I Plan to "Patiently Collect as Much BNB as I Can": David Gokhshtein

Influencer David Gokhshtein intends to start buying more BNB — as much as he can

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder of Gokhshtein Media and former U.S. congressional candidate David Gokhshtein has used his official Twitter handle to announce his support for Binance Coin (BNB). The crypto entrepreneur stated that he intends to buy as much BNB as he can.

I’m just going to wait patiently and collect as much $BNB as I can. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 8, 2022

As reported by U.Today over the past few days, the native token of the Binance crypto trading giant, BNB, has been appreciating, and on Nov. 8, BNB continued to hold up in the green zone, while 98% of the top 100 coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, were going down in a sea of red.

However, this continuous stroke of luck seems to have stopped as BNB is now showing a plunge of 8.74% in the past 24 hours. The coin is changing hands at $302.45 after falling from the $388 peak.

In the "battle" between the FTX and Binance exchanges that was unleashed this weak, Binance seems to be the winner as it has offered to buy the troubled FTX after it put withdrawals on hold, basically showing its insolvency. Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI). However, it has the right to withdraw from the deal at any time.

Ads

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that there is a good chance Binance will back off from the purchase since he expects that it will be revealed that FTX had a lot of financial troubles.

FTT Token (FTX) has plummeted 76% during the period of the past 24 hours, and now the coin is trading at $4.46.

Founder of Gokhshtein Media and former U.S. congressional candidate David Gokhshtein has used his official Twitter handle to announce his support for Binance Coin (BNB). The crypto entrepreneur stated that he intends to buy as much BNB as he can.

As reported by U.Today over the past few days, the native token of the Binance crypto trading giant, BNB, has been appreciating, and on Nov. 8, BNB continued to hold up in the green zone, while 98% of the top 100 coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, were going down in a sea of red.

However, this continuous stroke of luck seems to have stopped as BNB is now showing a plunge of 8.74% in the past 24 hours. The coin is changing hands at $302.45 after falling from the peak of $388.

In the "battle" between the FTX and Binance exchanges that was unleashed this weak, Binance seems to be the winner, as it has offered to buy the troubled FTX after it put withdrawals on hold, basically showing its insolvency. Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI). However, it has the right to withdraw from the deal at any time.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that there is a good chance Binance will back off from the purchase since he expects that it will be revealed that FTX had a lot of financial troubles.

FTX and the Integrity of the Cryptocurrency Markets https://t.co/Ys309wFfsZ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 9, 2022

FTT Token (FTX) has plummeted 76% during the period of the past 24 hours, and now the coin is trading at $4.46.