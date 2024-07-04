Advertisement
    DWF Labs Announces $20 Million Fund With Focus on Chinese-Speaking Regions

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DWF Labs, one of best known market-makers and investors in Web3, increases its bet on Chinese-speaking segment of Web3
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 14:24
    DWF Labs Announces $20 Million Fund With Focus on Chinese-Speaking Regions
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Web3 heavyweight DWF Labs has announced the launch of a $20 million Cloudbreak Fund. The massive program aims to empower promising projects and founders in Chinese-speaking regions with funding and infrastructure opportunities.

    $20 million Cloudbreak Fund by DWF Labs kicks off with Chinese-speaking community in focus

    DWF Labs, a major Web3 investor and market maker, initiates the launch of Cloudbreak Fund with $20 million in initial liquidity. The fund will be focused on supporting blockchain-based products in Chinese-speaking regions across different segments of Web3.

    The Cloudbreak Fund will nurture groundbreaking initiatives in the realms of GameFi, SocialFi, meme coins, derivatives and layer-1/layer-2 infrastructure projects. This will give outstanding projects the resources they need to realize their full potential.

    Projects in Chinese-speaking regions operating within the above categories are invited to apply to the Cloudbreak Fund and take advantage of the opportunity to accelerate their growth and gain a foothold in the Web3 ecosystem.

    Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, emphasizes the importance of the new initiative for the new cohort of tech developers and community builders in target regions:

    We have been working with founders in Chinese-speaking regions since 2018. I'm personally a big fan of their culture and intense, diligent work ethic. Projects in Chinese-speaking regions have experienced tremendous growth in recent months and require dedicated support to realize their full potential. To meet this need, Cloudbreak was created, a fund designed to unlock the potential of emerging projects in Chinese-speaking regions.

    As of early Q3, 2024, DWF Labs is providing financial backing and a partner network for over 700+ projects in all dominant directions of Web3.

    DWF Labs reaffirms its commitment to Web3 progress support in various regions

    DWF Labs is well positioned to assist projects pursuing tokenization. Rated Bybit’s Best Liquidity Provider of 2024, DWF Labs oversees wallet integrations, hackathons, funding initiatives and grant programs spanning the entire Web3 ecosystem, including blockchains such as TON, Algorand, Gala Chain and Klatyn.

    Coupled with strategic brand and marketing channel distribution and a strong KOL network, DWF Labs offers holistic support for projects’ pathways to success.

    Earlier this year, DWF Labs had also renewed their commitment to the MENA region by partnering with DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – to offer a new $5 million USD growth platform for Web3 and blockchain businesses.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

