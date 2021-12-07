Coti-Backed CVI Releases Two New Volatility Tokens, CVOL and ETHVOL: Details

Here's how crypto enthusiasts can benefit from volatility on crypto market with Coti's products

CVI's platform of integral cryptocurrency trading products (indexes) shares the details of its latest release. Now crypto and DeFi enthusiasts can benefit from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) volatility.

Introducing CVOL, ETHVOL by CVI

According to the official announcement shared by the CVI team, its assortment of tokenized volatility tokens is extended by CVOL and ETHVOL tokens.

We are delighted to announce the launch of the ETHVI, Ethereum Volatility Index! This new index allows us to expand our index portfolio, and its integration is the necessary first step before the expected volatility tokens' launch.



New volatility tokens are pegged to CVI or ETHVI, novel indexes by Coti's CVI platform. As such, their mechanisms work not unlike mainstream VIX ETNs of the traditional stock market.

The first token, ETHVOL, is pegged to Ethereum (ETH) volatility token ETHVI. It represents a newbie-friendly instrument that benefits from the volatility swings of the second cryptocurrency.

ETHVOL tokens are already available on top Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange platform, Uniswap v3 (UNI), as well as on the native CVI platform.

Different passive income strategies

CVOL is the second volatility token by Coti's CVI: it is pegged to the implied volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum. CVOL is available on leading Polygon-based decentralized exchange platform Quickswap.

CVI platform implemented multiple ways to earn from operations with CVOL and ETHVOL tokens. Besides simple trading, users can stake them to earn rewards in GOVI, a core native governance asset of the CVI platform.

Tokens can be locked in the ETHVOL-USDC pool on Uniswap and CVOL-USDC pool on QuickSwap.

As covered by U.Today previously, CVI introduced crypto volatility indexes in 2021. Their development is curated by one of the creators of VIX, Prof. Dan Galai.