Wed, 12/01/2021 - 14:18
Arman Shirinyan
CashApp now supports the updated version of Bitcoin
CashApp Added Bitcoin Taproot Support, Here's Why It Is Important
The widely known Cash App mobile payment service developed by Square, which is being used to transfer money with the usage of a mobile app, now fully supports the Bitcoin taproot update.

The mobile payments service is currently available in the U.S. and the U.K. but is still reporting 70 million annual transactions between users and generating $1.8 billion in gross profit.

The taproot upgrade was highly anticipated by the Bitcoin network and the cryptocurrency community in general. Previously, the update went into effect on Nov. 14, 2021, at block 709,632.

Previously, the announcement appeared on the app's website that has described numerous benefits that users will experience after the implementation of the update. One of the main advantages is increased privacy and reduced transaction fees.

The two-week period has been chosen to confirm the functionality of the updated version of the currency. As for now, the update has been activated for all customers. Taproot-enabled wallets are now available for both receiving and sending Bitcoin.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

