Cardano (ADA): Charles Hoskinson Unloads on YouTuber Ran Neuner

Thu, 01/19/2023 - 07:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Members the Cardano (ADA) community have joined Hoskinson to call out Ran Neuner
Cardano (ADA): Charles Hoskinson Unloads on YouTuber Ran Neuner
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an explosive outburst, Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson unloaded on YouTube’s Ran Neuner over his perceived dishonesty and bias.

In a tweet, Hoskinson accused Neuner of “shilling for Solana and Luna” while giving Cardano an unfair representation.

Charles O called out Neuner on Twitter for what he perceived as "shamefully dishonest" reporting on Cardano's development progress.

The popular YouTuber has been accused of promoting a VC report that mispresents developer activity on Cardano.

Related
Ripple CEO Speaks Out About Hinman Emails in Davos
While Cardano consistently ranks among the top blockchains by the number of commits on Github, the blockchain's critics claim that the blockchain is "vaporware" with little to no development activity. 

The recent comments immediately set off discussions within the broader crypto space about integrity issues surrounding Neuner's reporting.   

Charles O argues that Neuner is just attempting to "sell his own book." "You are lucky you’re not in the US. We prosecute financial crimes here," he added.    

However, some noted that Cardano actually has very few developers building within the ecosystem despite having a relatively high numb of core protocol developers, which is why such criticism is not completely unfounded.     

Cardano remains the 8th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost All of Its Gains from Yesterday
01/19/2023 - 08:17
3 Reasons Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost All of Its Gains from Yesterday
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Is Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Making Bid for Coindesk?
01/19/2023 - 08:00
Is Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Making Bid for Coindesk?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Freefall Alert: Beam (BEAM) Crashes After Binance Says Goodbye
01/19/2023 - 06:04
Freefall Alert: Beam (BEAM) Crashes After Binance Says Goodbye
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya