BREAKING: Ripple's Board Member Gets Arrested

News
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 18:04
Alex Dovbnya
Long-serving Ripple board member Ken Kurson is currently facing criminal charges
BREAKING: Ripple's Board Member Gets Arrested
Cover image via kenkurson.net

American journalist and political consultant Ken Kurson has been taken into federal custody after being charged with cyberstalking three individuals, The New York Times reports.

The FBI alleges that Kurson — who's best know as former editor-in-chief of The Observer — was bombarding a friend with threatening messages for allegedly ruining his marriage. 

He reportedly gained access to the social media accounts of his targets and even went as far as installing a keystroke logger on a computer that belonged to one of them.       

Kurson’s lawyer Marc L. Mukasey claims that the defendant's conduct doesn't warrant federal criminal prosecution: 

"Ken Kurson is an honorable man, a loving dad and a gifted writer. The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it." 

Related Ripple CEO Criticizes PayPal’s Move Into Crypto
Related
Ripple CEO Criticizes PayPal’s Move Into Crypto

Kurson joined Ripple’s board of directors back in February 2017 as an early investor in the blockchain decacorn after his seat was freed by the company's CTO David Schwartz. He shares the same board with ex-Ripple CEO Chris Larsen and SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao.    

Larsen praised Kurson for his "deep understanding" of fintech trends in his 2017 statement: 

"His deep understanding of the need for an enhanced financial system and his ability to detect important trends early on will be an asset to Ripple as we continue to pave the way for money to move at the speed of the Internet."   

The arrested journalist also founded cryptocurrency media outlet Modern Consensus in 2018 after quitting The Observer a year earlier.   

#Ripple News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Federal Reserve Evaluating Benefits of Digital Currency Federal Reserve Evaluating Benefits of Digital Currency
News
4 days ago

Federal Reserve Evaluating Benefits of Digital Currency

Alex Dovbnya
OKEx Crypto Issue May Have Nothing to Do with Yuan Money Laundering: Journalist Colin Wu OKEx Crypto Issue May Have Nothing to Do with Yuan Money Laundering: Journalist Colin Wu
News
2 days ago

OKEx Crypto Issue May Have Nothing to Do with Yuan Money Laundering: Journalist Colin Wu

Yuri Molchan
This Is What Britons Think About "Robin Hood" Hackers Donating Bitcoin to Charities This Is What Britons Think About "Robin Hood" Hackers Donating Bitcoin to Charities
News
1 day ago

This Is What Britons Think About "Robin Hood" Hackers Donating Bitcoin to Charities

Alex Dovbnya