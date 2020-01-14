Blockchain.com Introduces Exchange API for Automatic Crypto Trading

Blockchain.com caters to its most sophisticated traders by releasing a new exchange API

Blockchain.com, an all-in-one cryptocurrency company behind the most popular cryptocurrency wallet and block explorer, has released a new exchange API for automated trading. The new API will allow traders to build and execute sophisticated strategies with cryptocurrency trading bots.

More opportunities for traders

Because of the implementation of the new API, traders will be able to get access to necessary market data and execute orders in practically no time.

Blockchain.com states that the new API has successfully completed its beta testing period after processing “millions of orders” in two months.

With the help of the Blockchain Exchange API, seasoned traders will be able to take advantage of the exchange's deep liquidity and the matching engine that boasts the highest speed of order execution in the industry.

“With the API and power of the Blockchain.com Exchange, sophisticated traders will have the institutional-grade trading tools they need to maximize performance and never miss a trading opportunity.”

Putting bots in charge

Those who want to enhance their trading process with the help of the new API are supposed to log in to their Blockchain.com Exchange and create new API keys. With the help of these keys, one will be able to deploy new trading strategies and trade with the help of bots.

Automatic trading is now pervasive in the crypto industry since it eliminates emotions and allows traders to stay in the game 24/7.