Bitcoin’s Environmental Impact Is “Real Issue,” Says Senator Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called attention to Bitcoin’s environmental impact during her recent conversation with Andy Serwer, the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance:

I also think with bitcoin, and with the other cryptocurrencies, I think there's a real issue about the environmental impact as well, this whole notion of how much energy is consumed just to keep the currency tracking going

Bitcoin’s enormous energy consumption became a hot-button issue in 2021, with New York lawmakers recently proposing a bill that would suspend mining for three years.



Warren notes that bank deposits don’t use that much energy, urging consumers to be more “sensitive” to their choices.



I put this one, again, with the SEC, a reminder why we need a good strong regulatory agency that can continue to update.

When it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies, the former presidential candidate relies on the expertise of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

During her March appearance on CBNC, Warren predicted that Bitcoin “would end badly.”