PointPay PointPay

Bitcoin Volatility Kicks In as Fed Sharply Raises Inflation Expectations

News
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 18:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its easy monetary policy in place
Bitcoin Volatility Kicks In as Fed Sharply Raises Inflation Expectations
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it had kept its near-zero interest rates unchanged.   

The Fed is also holding steady on its asset purchases of $120 billion per month.   

It has sharply raised its inflation estimate for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.4 percent, which is a whopping 1 percent spike compared to the previous forecast. Nevertheless, the central bank has reiterated that inflation is transitory.    

Related
Charles Hoskinson Names Top Reasons Why Elon Musk Should Choose Cardano Over Bitcoin

Seven Fed officials see rates increasing in 2022 (as opposed to four in March). All officials see rates unchanged throughout 2021.

Bitball Bitball

Bitcoin's price action has become topsy-turvy since the Fed decision. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $38,770 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is also down over 300 points at press time.       

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Volatility Kicks In as Fed Sharply Raises Inflation Expectations
06/16/2021 - 18:17

Bitcoin Volatility Kicks In as Fed Sharply Raises Inflation Expectations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini Lists Fantom
06/16/2021 - 17:56

Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini Lists Fantom
Heewon JangHeewon Jang
article image Charles Hoskinson Names Top Reasons Why Elon Musk Should Choose Cardano Over Bitcoin
06/16/2021 - 17:34

Charles Hoskinson Names Top Reasons Why Elon Musk Should Choose Cardano Over Bitcoin

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya